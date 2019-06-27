View all in Latest
Sarb in talks with Ramaphosa, Mboweni to replace outgoing deputy governor

He leaves amid speculation that he will replace Maria Ramos as the CEO of Absa after her exit in February.

Sarb deputy governor Daniel Mminele. Picture: SA Reserve Bank
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The board of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has been communicating with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on a replacement for outgoing deputy governor Daniel Mminele.

The bank announced on Thursday that Mminele would not be serving for a third term.

He would be leaving the bank after 20 years of having been executive assistant to former senior deputy governor James Cross.

He was also the general manager and head for the international banking and financial markets departments.

The bank said it was working in accordance with the Sarb Act 90 of 1989 to announce a replacement for Mminele.

He leaves amid speculation that he will replace Maria Ramos as the CEO of Absa after her exit in February.

Mminele currently serves as South Africa’s G20 and Brics central bank deputy, and as chairperson of the International Monetary Fund committee deputies of the International Monetary Fund.

Mminele is set to leave his position on 30 June 2019.

In the interim, Governor Lesetja Kganyago would take over the responsibility for the international economic relations and policy, and legal services departments, while deputy governor Kuben Naidoo would assume responsibility for the financial markets and national payment system departments.

