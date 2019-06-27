SANDF backs colonel in hijab row
This comes after a Muslim SANDF officer was taken through a disciplinary action for refusing to remove her headscarf.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said that it stands behind Colonel Jack Molomo who wouldn't allow a Muslim female officer to wear a headscarf.
The SANDF said that it has a strict dress code which everyone must adhere to.
Major Fatima Isaacs, who works as a clinical forensic pathologist at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, has been charged with willful defiance and disobeying a lawful command.
She appeared before the court of military justice at the Castle of Good Hope on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to August.
The SANDF's Mafi Mgobozi: "Colonel Molomo is doing what is right. He didn't shy away from telling people what they were doing wrong. Colonel Molomo, who is the OC of watch, knows the dress code and is trying to address what is wrong."
