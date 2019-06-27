SAHRC to meet with Agrizzi for possible settlement over k-word remarks
The commission took Angelo Agrizzi to court after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo commission earlier this year using the k-word.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it would meet with former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday for a possible out of court settlement in his hate speech case ahead of their court appearance.
The commission took Agrizzi to court after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo Commission earlier this year using the k-word.
• Angelo Agrizzi has shown remorse for his racism, says lawyer
The SAHRC’s spokesperson Buang Jones said they’ve submitted a proposed settlement to the clerk of the court.
“We’ve asked for Mr Agrizzi to pay R200,000 to a charitable organisation that promotes social cohesion, justice and reconciliation in Alexandra. We’ve asked for the clerk of the court to refer this matter to the director of public prosecutions for possible proceedings and we’ve also asked for an apology from Mr Agrizzi,” he said.
His lawyers, however, insisted he had shown remorse for his utterances.
Popular in Local
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
-
Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatised
-
Capetonians warned of possible gale force winds, localised flooding
-
SANDF backs colonel in hijab row
-
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiry
-
Legitimacy of Public Protector’s office under threat, says SACP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.