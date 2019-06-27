SAHRC to meet with Agrizzi for possible settlement over k-word remarks

The commission took Angelo Agrizzi to court after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo commission earlier this year using the k-word.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it would meet with former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday for a possible out of court settlement in his hate speech case ahead of their court appearance.

The SAHRC’s spokesperson Buang Jones said they’ve submitted a proposed settlement to the clerk of the court.

“We’ve asked for Mr Agrizzi to pay R200,000 to a charitable organisation that promotes social cohesion, justice and reconciliation in Alexandra. We’ve asked for the clerk of the court to refer this matter to the director of public prosecutions for possible proceedings and we’ve also asked for an apology from Mr Agrizzi,” he said.

His lawyers, however, insisted he had shown remorse for his utterances.