Rand Water warns of more major projects that could affect water supply

The utility announced this on Wednesday after completing major repairs on the B11 pipeline.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said it had 40 more major projects that might affect water supply in the future.

The utility announced this on Wednesday after completing major repairs on the B11 pipeline.

The maintenance project saw the major pipeline shut down for 54 hours.

Rand Water’s Eddie Singo said in the next four years there will be similar maintenance projects.

“We’ve got about 40 projects that may affect supply but to different extents. A lot of them will replacement of a pipe, connecting a new reservoir, extending or expanding a pipeline,” Singo said.