Rand slips in profit-taking ahead of G20 summit

-
Mandla Mandela calls on defence minister to stop headscarf 'witch hunt'Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
ANC set to nominate Cedric Frolick as Parly chair of chairsPolitics
-
ConCourt upholds SCA ruling keeping Jiba, Mrwebi as advocatesLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: BNP Capital director takes stand at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
Ramaphosa to make public land panel report soonPolitics
-
Mandla Mandela calls on defence minister to stop headscarf 'witch hunt'Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
ANC set to nominate Cedric Frolick as Parly chair of chairsPolitics
-
ConCourt upholds SCA ruling keeping Jiba, Mrwebi as advocatesLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: BNP Capital director takes stand at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
Ramaphosa to make public land panel report soonPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANC set to nominate Cedric Frolick as Parly chair of chairsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to make public land panel report soonPolitics
-
Cosatu’s Losi urges GEPF board to scrutinise PIC investmentsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatisedPolitics
-
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiryPolitics
-
Legitimacy of Public Protector’s office under threat, says SACPPolitics
Popular Topics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand slips in profit-taking ahead of G20 summitBusiness
-
Cosatu’s Losi urges GEPF board to scrutinise PIC investmentsPolitics
-
Irregular expenditure in WC up by R502m, AG revealsBusiness
-
Technical glitch leads to delay in Prasa workers receiving salariesBusiness
-
Numsa calls on SAHRC to investigate Lanxess mine over alleged rights violationsLocal
-
Sars won’t comment on probe into Bosasa's tax affairsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 26 June 2019Lifestyle
-
Selfies: 5 times more deadly than shark attacksLifestyle
-
Meet SA’s musical sensation, Ndlovu Youth ChoirLifestyle
-
Prince William: I'd be absolutely fine if one of my children were gayLifestyle
-
What's the FUSS about a Michelin star?Lifestyle
-
Credit card fraud, phishing scams on the rise, warns SabricBusiness
-
Yes, you've definitely seen the Ndlovu Youth Choir beforeLifestyle
-
Spider-Man leaves New York for Europe in 'Far from Home'Lifestyle
-
Instagram chief insists it doesn't spy on usersLifestyle
-
Salah sends Egypt into Cup of Nations last 16Sport
-
Nigeria first qualifiers for Cup of Nations second roundSport
-
The Lord’s you know and the Lord’s you don’tSport
-
Everton sign Gomes on permanent deal from BarcaSport
-
Massive prize money increase for PSL winnersSport
-
No grass courts? No problem, says Wimbledon king DjokovicSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
Du Plessis’ hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummetSport
-
England captain Morgan won't tell fans how to react to Smith, WarnerSport
-
'Alive and kicking' - Pakistan eye unlikely World Cup survivalSport
-
South Africa must rebuild like England did, says KallisSport
-
England still World Cup favourites - Australia coachSport
Popular Topics
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explainedLocal
-
How much money did you lose to fraud?Local
-
Dear Transport Minister Mbalula: This is what we need you to fix urgentlyLocal
-
Remembering the King of Pop and his controversial legacyLifestyle
-
Two arrested after high-speed chase in JHBLocal
-
Train commuters want more than empty promises from MbalulaLocal
-
ANC lays criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for Van Damme, Mandela commentsLocal
-
ANC Sedibeng demand economic redevelopment of the VaalLocal
-
All the winners alongside Sho Madjozi at this year's BET AwardsLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
- Thu
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 0°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
Rand slips in profit-taking ahead of G20 summit
The rand retreated early on Thursday, pausing after a two-day advance as investors took profits and looked ahead to the G20 summit where the United States and China are set to agree a truce in their tariff war.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand retreated early on Thursday, pausing after a two-day advance as investors took profits and looked ahead to the G20 summit where the United States and China are set to agree a truce in their tariff war.
At 0650 GMT, the rand was 0.1% weaker at R14.2300 per dollar, easing slightly from its overnight close of R14.2250.
In the previous session the rand had pushed to a new 5-week high as the R14.20 resistance level attracted some bids despite waning risk demand after the United States central bank played down expectations of aggressive interest-rate cuts.
A Chinese newspaper, citing sources, said that the United States and China have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute ahead of a meeting between leaders of the two nations on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
Bonds were flat, with benchmark 2026 government issue steady at 8.16%.
Popular in Business
-
Irregular expenditure in WC up by R502m, AG revealsone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatised4 hours ago
-
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiry4 hours ago
-
Technical glitch leads to delay in Prasa workers receiving salaries2 hours ago
-
Sars won’t comment on probe into Bosasa's tax affairs3 hours ago
-
Makwetu: 88% of municipalities still awarding tenders unfairly4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.