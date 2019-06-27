Ramaphosa to make public land panel report soon

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the report would guide the finalisation of 'a far-reaching and transformative land reform programme'.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he will soon make public the report of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

The panel, chaired by Dr Vuyo Mahlathi, submitted its report to Ramaphosa earlier this month.

Ramaphosa said that the report would guide the finalisation of “a far-reaching and transformative land reform programme”.

He was replying to debate on his State of the Nation Address in a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday.

“We are determined that land will be distributed to those who work [it] and those who need it.”

This was Cyril Ramaphosa’s response yesterday to Economic Freedom Fighter Julius Malema’s accusation that he’d turned his back on land reform.

“I’m pleased that honourable Malema agrees with me that we will never solve the social ills of our country without addressing the land question.”

Merging agriculture, rural development and land reform will allow for a comprehensive approach to economic development in rural areas.

“We will unlock the potential of the sector by removing constraints in accessing land finance markets and water and improving safety in our rural areas.”

Parliament must finalise the amendment of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation and process the Expropriation Bill which will detail how and when it can be done.