Ramaphosa responds to Mkhwebane over R500k Bosasa donation probe

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over her investigation into a R500,000 payment from Bosasa.

Ramaphosa was meant to respond last Friday, but due to pressing government matters, the president requested and was granted two extensions for the submission of his response.

In a statement released on Thursday, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the submission contained various confirmatory affidavits and supporting documents.

According to Ramaphosa, his submission would enable the matter to be brought to a conclusion as speedily as possible.

The complaint against Ramaphosa was lodged by the Democratic Alliance after he told Parliament he was wrong to deny having received a donation from Bosasa during an earlier appearance in Parliament.

Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his respect for the office of the Public Protector and his commitment to offering his full cooperation.

At the end of May 2019, the Public Protector issued a notice in terms of Section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act, which stipulated the following: “If it appears to the Public Protector during the course of an investigation that any person is being implicated in the matter being investigated and that such implication may be to the detriment of that person or that an adverse finding pertaining to that person may result, the Public Protector shall afford such person an opportunity to respond in connection therewith, in any manner that may be expedient under the circumstances.”

