Numsa to present proposal to members after meeting with Lanxess Mine
At least 290 mineworkers were part of the sit-in over allegations of sexual harassment and the dismissal of 56 of their colleagues.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday morning was expected to present a proposal to its members after a lengthy meeting with management at Lanxess Chrome Mine in the North West.
Twelve workers were hospitalised since the strike started last week. Talks between unions and mine management broke down at the weekend.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said no agreement had been signed yet.
“The one demand was that the mine captain accused of sexual harassment must be disciplined and suspended, we agreed on that on Monday. But there was an outstanding issue and that issue was in relation to the 56 workers who were unfairly dismissed. Last night we sat and dealt with that issue,” she said.
Numsa called on the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate alleged human rights violations by the mine.
