Numsa calls on SAHRC to investigate Lanxess mine over alleged rights violations
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate alleged human rights violations by Lanxess Chrome Mine in the North West.
The union said 12 workers were hospitalised since a strike started last week.
About 290 mineworkers were part of the sit-in over allegations of sexual harassment and the dismissal of 56 workers.
Numsa said Lanxess Chrome Mine failed to uphold an agreement reached through the Department of Mineral Resources.
The agreement, according to the union, was that they would supply food to the mine and then management would distribute it to striking workers.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the SAHRC must investigate what it described as cruel and inhumane treatment by the employer.
“One of our biggest issues is the fact that this company has done everything in its power to deny us from providing food to underground workers who are participating in this strike. We are calling on SAHRC to investigate them,” she said.
Numsa said it wanted the strike to end soon because the longer the dispute continued, the more risk it placed on the lives of workers.
Lanxess Chrome Mine said talks would resume with the union.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
