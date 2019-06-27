No evidence MPs stole copies of Constitution - Parly
An investigation was launched last week after it emerged that some MPs were unable to get leather-bound copies of the supreme law of the land because they had 'disappeared'.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament says it can find no evidence that any Parliamentarian has stolen any copies of the Constitution.
An investigation was launched last week after it emerged that some MPs were unable to get leather-bound copies of the supreme law of the land because they had “disappeared”.
It was claimed that some MPs had helped themselves to more than the single copy they were allocated.
A report-back to Thursday’s National Assembly programming committee suggested this was not the case.
While Parliament continued to investigate the case of the missing constitutions, secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said there was no proof that MPs pocketed them.
“We have found no evidence of any theft of the Constitution. We asked our security personnel to scrutinize a video, which they did, and they indicated to us that they cannot find evidence that any member, or any person, stole a Constitution on that day.”
Xaso said there was a misunderstanding about where the copies were located.
“There was a box full of Constitutions that were not made available- so I am advised those are available and we said as soon as we conclude the investigation we will distribute them to those members who did not receive them.”
MPs at the meeting insisted that the minutes showed that Members of Parliament were not thieves.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
