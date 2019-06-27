Mom’s on her way! Denzil Daniels to be reunited with mother after 6 years

Jane Daniels is travelling with two police officers who in their personal capacity are driving her to the border between Kwazulu-Natal and the kingdom formerly known as Swaziland.

CAPE TOWN – It’s been a long day on the road for a Cape Town mother who's heading to eSwatini to fetch her son who has been missing for six years.

Denzil Daniels, who is mentally challenged, was found by police in eSwatini last week while scratching in bins outside a supermarket.

Daniels says she can't contain her excitement. The Delft mother says all she wants to do is wrap her arms around her son and tell him how much she loves him.

“I just want to hug him. I want to let him know that I love him, and I’ve been praying that the Lord would bring him back to me.”

Warrant officer Michael Daniels says he’s excited to witness the reunion.

“This could have been my child as well. I just wanted to help them.”

It remains a mystery as to how Denzil Daniels ended up in eSwatini, but his mother, who had given up hope of finding him alive, is hoping her son might be able to give her an explanation when they meet.