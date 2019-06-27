Mkhwebane threatens legal action against SACP’s Mapaila after rogue unit remarks

On Wednesday, Mapaila told delegates at National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union policy conference that Mkhwebane should not allow herself to be used as a hired gun of African National Congress factions.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has threatened to take legal action against South African Communist Party second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila over his scathing comments about her capacity.

On Wednesday, Mapaila told delegates at National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union policy conference that Mkhwebane should not allow herself to be used as a hired gun of African National Congress factions.

He claimed there were groups running a campaign against President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership and that Mkhwebane's office was strongly influenced by the so-called rogue intelligence operatives.

Mapaila said the Public Protector was pursuing what he described as “moral cases,” not criminal matters.

Mapaila further said the SACP was ready to fight against the influences in the Public Protector’s office, just as it did the Nationalist Party under apartheid. He said defeat was not an option.

However, the Public Protector hit back. She said Mapaila must prove the claims or retract his statements. She described his remarks as vitriol failing and threatened legal action.