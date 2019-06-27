View all in Latest
Mantashe: If Mkhwebane behaves delinquently, action must be taken against her

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of driving the agenda of those within the ANC and its broader movement seeking to destabilise President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency and administration through her choice of investigations.

Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe says that if the Public Protector behaves delinquently by occupying a political space, formal processes should be followed to deal with her.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of driving the agenda of those within the African National Congress (ANC) and its broader movement seeking to destabilise President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidency and administration through her choice of investigations.

Mantashe told reporters on the sidelines of the Nehawu policy conference that he thinks there are times that Mkhwebane has ventured into political terrain, such as her investigation of Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign donation from African Global Solutions (formally known as Bosasa).

He questioned why she is not following up on how other ANC presidential candidates raised funds for their campaigns but has only targeted Ramaphosa.

The complaint against the president was lodged by the Democratic Alliance after he told Parliament that he was wrong to deny having received the donation from Bosasa during an earlier appearance in Parliament.

