Manenberg residents tired of living in fear of gang violence

CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg resident says she's tired of living in fear amid gang warfare.

Shamielah Edwards was among a handful of community members who held a picket outside the gates of Parliament on Wednesday, protesting against gang violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele briefly addressed the crowd and agreed to meet with concerned residents after he returned to Parliament from Lavender Hill, where he visited the family of murdered police officer Donovan Prins.

Shamielah Edwards said that she dreamed of a Manenberg where her grandchildren would be safe playing soccer in the street.

She said that play parks had been taken over by gangsters and drug merchants.

The emotional grandmother said that residents feared for their lives every day and night.

"I've got grandchildren at my house, I don't know if they're going to go outside to play. It's not safe, not even in your house. If they start shooting then you must lay on the floor. It's not right. Why should we live like that?"

According to another resident Abdul-Karriem Adams, more than 20 people have been killed in Manenberg this year.

Adams said that a meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele has been scheduled for some time next week.