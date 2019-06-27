Maile, Mashaba war of words over service delivery continues

Maile has written a letter to Mashaba questioning why money allocated by his department for housing development was not used.

JOHANNESBURG - The war of words between Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba continues with Maile now accusing the City of failing to improve service delivery.

Maile has written a letter to Mashaba, questioning why money allocated by his department for housing development was not used.

But Mashaba hit back at Maile, who claimed that in the last two financial years just over R180 million were transferred to the City of Joburg to build houses in areas, including South Hills, Kliptown and Vlakfontein.

He accused the mayor of having no desire or will to build the houses and he’s now threatening to take back the funds.

“We are very much concerned, that is why we are bringing these issues to the fore. It’s not about what they say, but about what they do.”

But Mashaba dismissed Maile’s utterances as a desperate attempt by the African National Congress to render the city ungovernable.

“And I think, more so, it’s because of our investigation into the Alexandra Renewal Project.”

Both public officials had been bickering since protests erupted in Alexandra a few months ago over governance issues and the alleged misuse of funds meant to upgrade the area.