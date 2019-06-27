Legitimacy of Public Protector’s office under threat, says SACP

The party’s first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s record of overturned findings had led to the SACP’s loss of faith in her.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has once again called on Parliament to launch an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The party’s first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila told delegates at the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu)’s policy conference that the legitimacy of her office was under threat.

Mapaila said Mkhwebane’s record of overturned findings had led to the SACP’s loss of faith in her.

He did not hold back on his scathing criticism of Mkhwebane, even alleging that she was being strongly influenced by rogue intelligence operatives.

At the core of the campaign, Mapaila said was a fight back by the faction of the African National Congress (ANC) that lost the bid for the ANC presidency to Cyril Ramaphosa in 2017.

“An office like that needs to be protected because if we don’t protect it, it will then be used by the rogue intelligence units as a place to cause discontent and to legitimise the discontent that is not real but decoys by the rogue intelligences in order to fight their battles that are inside our movement led by the ANC,” he said.

Recently, the Democratic Alliance wrote to the Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise to institute removal proceedings against the Public Protector, who has held the position for 24 months.

Mkhwebane is also investigating whether Ramaphosa misled Parliament when he claimed he had not received a R500,000 donation from the controversial African Global Solutions (formerly known as Bosasa).

Mapaila said the Public Protector was increasingly investigating moral cases and not criminal matters.

