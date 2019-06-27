-
Lanxess workers end 9-day mine sit-in
More than 290 employees staged the sit-in to protest the alleged sexual harassment and dismissal of some 56 employees.
JOHANNESBURG -Lanxess Chrome Mine says the nine-day underground sit-in protest at its Rustenburg operation is over.
The company has reached an agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa to end the strike
More than 290 employees staged the sit-in to protest the alleged sexual harassment and dismissal of some 56 employees.
Twelve striking workers had to be hospitalised, due to limited food and water intake.
Lanxess Chrome Mine CEO Ben Marais said: “For us, the main priority was the fact that the employees have came up from underground. The well-being of our employees is the main priority.”
