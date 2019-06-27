Lampard will succeed as Chelsea manager, says Terry
John Terry, who is assistant coach at newly-promoted Premier League outfit Aston Villa, said Frank Lampard is excellent in dealing with pressure.
LONDON - Frank Lampard can be a successful manager of Chelsea due to his work ethic and ability to thrive under pressure, says close friend and fellow club legend John Terry.
Lampard - who along with Terry won a treasure trove of trophies including three Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League - is expected to leave second-tier Derby after just one season in management and become Chelsea's new manager.
Maurizio Sarri's departure for Juventus after one season - in which they won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League - opened the way for Lampard's return.
Terry told the Daily Mail it is not because of their close friendship he believes Lampard - who will become the 14th manager since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003 - will succeed in difficult circumstances.
He believes Lampard has the right stuff to meet the challenges head-on. The thorniest could be the fact that Chelsea cannot replace their star player Eden Hazard - who signed for Real Madrid - due to a transfer ban although they are appealing it.
"After the season he has had with Derby and with Chelsea's transfer ban in place, there is no-one better equipped than Frank to succeed at Chelsea," said Terry.
"It is perfect timing for him and the club."
Terry, who is assistant coach at newly-promoted Premier League outfit Aston Villa, said Lampard is excellent in dealing with pressure.
DEDICATION
"Frank was under pressure to succeed at Chelsea the day he arrived from West Ham (2001) and he never hid from that," said Terry.
"He revelled in it and went on to become Chelsea's greatest-ever player.
"What made him that player was his desire to drain every ounce out of his body and that of everyone around him in training.
"People would be amazed at his goal return but they just didn't realise how much dedication was put into that and his whole game.
"He is just as exacting on himself now as a manager."
Terry says that Lampard can use the transfer ban to get the best out of the young players coming through the Chelsea academy.
Sarri was criticised for not playing talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi enough and appeared reluctant also to field Ruben Loftus-Cheek, despite the 23-year-old midfielder having caught the eye for England at the 2018 World Cup.
"For some time, perhaps only myself and Ruben Loftus-Cheek had come through the academy to become regulars and that has probably left many young players questioning their future," said Terry.
"Callum Hudson-Odoi will be assured he has a big role to play at Chelsea.
"Having Frank in charge and the transfer ban will give young players throughout the academy belief that there is a genuine pathway into Chelsea's first team."
Popular in Sport
-
Abandoned as a baby, Paul Daniels finds home as rising para-athlete star
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWC
-
Salah sends Egypt into Cup of Nations last 16
-
Jaguares, Brumbies take winning streaks into semifinal showdown
-
New Zealand can shrug off Pakistan World Cup defeat, says Neesham
-
CARTOON: Weather for Ducks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.