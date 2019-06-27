Joburg Health MMC Phalatse warns non-compliant ECD centres will be closed

Joburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse’s intervention came after two children died after eating rat poison at a crèche in Westdene earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse has warned against non-compliance at Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres after a number of crèches were raided.

The MMC issued a notice of closure at two pre-schools in Sophiatown.

Phalatse’s intervention came after two children died after eating rat poison at a crèche in Westdene earlier this month.

Six facilities were raided by experts from various departments, including emergency services, environmental health, and development planning.

During the raid, two centres were closed down after it was found that they didn’t comply with safety standards.

Phalatse said government had to act.

“The fact that government is not offering Early Childhood Development the same way that we do with basic education is a crisis on its own. In the city of Johannesburg, there’s an estimated half a million children that require ECD and they all need to go to private ECDs to get this service,” she said.

She said the blitz was the first by the department and more were set to follow to ensure compliance.