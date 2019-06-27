Joburg Health MMC Phalatse warns non-compliant ECD centres will be closed
Joburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse’s intervention came after two children died after eating rat poison at a crèche in Westdene earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse has warned against non-compliance at Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres after a number of crèches were raided.
The MMC issued a notice of closure at two pre-schools in Sophiatown.
Phalatse’s intervention came after two children died after eating rat poison at a crèche in Westdene earlier this month.
Six facilities were raided by experts from various departments, including emergency services, environmental health, and development planning.
The City of Jouburg preschool blitz has began.EN pic.twitter.com/aAO2Ziqvei— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2019
During the raid, two centres were closed down after it was found that they didn’t comply with safety standards.
Phalatse said government had to act.
“The fact that government is not offering Early Childhood Development the same way that we do with basic education is a crisis on its own. In the city of Johannesburg, there’s an estimated half a million children that require ECD and they all need to go to private ECDs to get this service,” she said.
She said the blitz was the first by the department and more were set to follow to ensure compliance.
More in Local
-
Cele given 48 hours to come up with plan to address Cape Flats gang violence
-
Sars won’t comment on probe into Bosasa's tax affairs
-
Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatised
-
ConCourt to rule on Jiba, Mrwebi's legal futures
-
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiry
-
Makwetu: 88% of municipalities still awarding tenders unfairly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.