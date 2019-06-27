Joburg Health MMC Phalatse warns non-compliant ECD centres will be closed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

Joburg Health MMC Phalatse warns non-compliant ECD centres will be closed

Joburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse’s intervention came after two children died after eating rat poison at a crèche in Westdene earlier this month.

FILE: Officials visited the Sunnyside Daycare & Nursery and found the centre was not complying with safety standards. Picture: EWN
FILE: Officials visited the Sunnyside Daycare & Nursery and found the centre was not complying with safety standards. Picture: EWN
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse has warned against non-compliance at Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres after a number of crèches were raided.

The MMC issued a notice of closure at two pre-schools in Sophiatown.

Phalatse’s intervention came after two children died after eating rat poison at a crèche in Westdene earlier this month.

Six facilities were raided by experts from various departments, including emergency services, environmental health, and development planning.

During the raid, two centres were closed down after it was found that they didn’t comply with safety standards.

Phalatse said government had to act.

“The fact that government is not offering Early Childhood Development the same way that we do with basic education is a crisis on its own. In the city of Johannesburg, there’s an estimated half a million children that require ECD and they all need to go to private ECDs to get this service,” she said.

She said the blitz was the first by the department and more were set to follow to ensure compliance.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA