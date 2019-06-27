Jiba to take Mokgoro Inquiry report on review – lawyer

Nomgcobo Jiba’s lawyer advocate Zola Majavu said on Thursday she was elated by the Constitutional Court ruling that meant she can continue to practice as an advocate.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba will not say if she wants her job back, but she will take the Mokgoro Inquiry report that found her unfit to hold office on review if Parliament upholds President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire her.

Jiba’s lawyer advocate Zola Majavu said on Thursday she was elated by the Constitutional Court ruling that meant she can continue to practice as an advocate.

The court dismissed an application by the General Council of the Bar to have Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi struck from the roll.

The court said it didn’t have jurisdiction to make a finding on this matter and it dismissed it.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled that Jiba and Mrwebi should be struck from the roll, but the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that ruling and reinstated them.

“She subjected herself to seven court processes… She’s still prepared to subject herself to further court processes. She may decide whether she wants her job back or walk away,” Majavu said.

He said Jiba wanted Parliament to pronounce on her dismissal.

“It is an obligation constitutionally imposed on the president to seek the concurrence of Parliament, but realistically we can accept that she is going to be fired. When that happens then we hold instructions to then take the Mokgoro report on review,” Majavu said.

Majavu said his client felt she was targeted because she is a black woman.