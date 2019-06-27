High-level team to provide details after shooting between SANDF, Moz police

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday issued a post Cabinet statement following Wednesday’s meeting in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has given an update on the shooting at the Mozambique border involving the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) that left two Mozambican police officers dead.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday issued a post Cabinet statement following Wednesday’s meeting in Cape Town.

It was the first post Cabinet briefing since late last year.

Jackson Mthembu said the South African government sent a high-level team to Mozambique to get to the bottom of what happened.

“Government sent its high-level team to Mozambique, following a shooting incident in which two Mozambican officers died at the KwaZulu-Natal border.”

Mthembu said the team would discuss a joint investigation team between the two countries.

He added the South African government remains committed to working with the government of Mozambique, one of the country’s regional trade partners.