Harry, Meghan & Archie to visit SA on first official tour as a family
The royal couple confirmed the news on their social media platforms on Thursday afternoon and said they’d carry out royal visits to Angola, South Africa, Malawi and Botswana during spring this year.
CAPE TOWN – So it’s official, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit South Africa as part of their “first official tour as a family”.
“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the couple shared on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 on route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
