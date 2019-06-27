Golden Arrow urges authorities to help with safety matters

Since June last year, Golden Arrow has lost ten buses due to arson.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow has called on authorities to assist the bus company in providing unhindered public transport amid violent protests.

Yet another coach was petrol-bombed on the N2 highway on Tuesday evening.

It costs the company R2.4 million to replace a bus.

It's very costly, but spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said they were also concerned that it could result in serious injuries.

"Public transport is an absolutely essential service and we're appealing to the authorities to provide us with the assistance necessary to provide these services unhindered."

On Monday protesters attacked a bus in Phillipi, forcing the driver and passengers to flee.

They then set the vehicle alight.

Two weeks ago another coach was torched.