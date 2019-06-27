Fuel price drop would have been significant if rand didn’t weaken - AA

The Automobile Association predicted an 86 cent drop in the price of petrol and 68 cents for diesel.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association said that motorists would have seen significant fuel price drop next month had the rand remained steady this month.

Spokesperson Layton Beard cited lower international oil prices as the reason for the predicted fuel price decrease.

“The real driver behind this is a lot of international oil prices, which we have seen throughout June. Unfortunately, the rand has weakened over the same period and had it not done so, these decreases could have been a lot more significant than what we are forecasting.”