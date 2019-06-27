eThekwini Municipality denies deputy mayor was poisoned

Peer was the only council member who reportedly drank the water that was placed at her desk during a council sitting.

DURBAN - eThekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer has been treated in hospital after she allegedly consumed poisoned water.

eThekwini council member and Democratic Alliance caucus leader Nicole Graham explained said that they were alerted that the water had paraffin in it.

The eThekwini Municipality later released a statement, denying that Peer was poisoned.