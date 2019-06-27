-
Eskom: We can't keep replacing transformers in areas with illegal connections
This after the power utility was accused of refusing to repair a power transformer that exploded in Diepsloot, which left residents without electricity for over five weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said that it cannot keep replacing transformers in areas where there are illegal connections.
This after the power utility was accused of refusing to repair a power transformer that exploded in Diepsloot, which left residents without electricity for over five weeks.
Community members said they had lost business and failed to keep warm because of the prolonged power outage, but Eskom’s Daphney Mokoena said it was difficult to keep up.
“In Diepsloot in particular, for every third house, two of those three houses we find that they’ve got backyard dwellers and they would have bypassed our circuit breakers and tampered with our meters,” she said.
Timeline
-
Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatised3 hours ago
-
Exxaro says Eskom woes to hit coal production20 hours ago
-
Eskom calls for an end to illegal connections in Diepsloot amid power cutsone day ago
-
Mantashe: Secure electricity supply crucial in growing energy sectorone day ago
Popular in Local
-
SANDF backs colonel in hijab row2 hours ago
-
ConCourt upholds SCA ruling keeping Jiba, Mrwebi as advocates36 minutes ago
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained16 hours ago
-
Capetonians warned of possible gale force winds, localised flooding18 hours ago
-
Irregular expenditure in WC up by R502m, AG revealsone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatised3 hours ago
