Eskom: We can't keep replacing transformers in areas with illegal connections

This after the power utility was accused of refusing to repair a power transformer that exploded in Diepsloot, which left residents without electricity for over five weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said that it cannot keep replacing transformers in areas where there are illegal connections.

Community members said they had lost business and failed to keep warm because of the prolonged power outage, but Eskom’s Daphney Mokoena said it was difficult to keep up.

“In Diepsloot in particular, for every third house, two of those three houses we find that they’ve got backyard dwellers and they would have bypassed our circuit breakers and tampered with our meters,” she said.