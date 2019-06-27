'Eskom can’t fail': Govt to map out future for troubled Eskom

Mthembu was briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where the ailing power utility was discussed.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government would produce a white paper, detailing the road map for Eskom’s future within the next three months.

Mthembu briefed the media on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where the ailing power utility was discussed.

Replying to the debate on his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa listed the publication of the policy document as one of the urgent milestones to be met before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in October.

Mthembu said work on the white paper had to be completed as soon as possible.

“We must within the shortest of periods craft a white paper on what we are doing to turnaround the fortunes of Eskom. We expect such a white paper, as the president had said, to be crafted within the next three months.”

The policy document will bring together all elements relating to dealing with the power utility’s financial, operational and governance problems.

“That white paper will inform what we do and what we don’t do. But one thing we know, all of us must do everything in our power for Eskom not to fail. Eskom can’t fail, because if Eskom fails, all of us fail.”

