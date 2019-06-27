EFF not happy about new NCOP rules on dealing with unruly MPs

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accused the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of adopting new rules to target its members when it held its first ordinary plenary sitting on Wednesday.

The sitting took place a day after a joint sitting of the NCOP and the National Assembly to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

The NCOP sitting was scheduled to elect committee chairpersons, as well as the house’s programming whip.

The adoption of the rules of the NCOP was also on the agenda.

But the EFF’s Nkagisang Koni objected to the adoption of the rules, saying they were nothing more than another attempt to silence the party.

“The main reason these rules are being amended is so that EFF members will be beaten in this house. That is the main reason. I want it to be put on record that you want to legally beat us. You have been beating us illegally.”

The rules were eventually adopted. They stipulate how unruly MPs should be dealt with. The EFF's comments could be related to rules 37 and 38. Rule 37 (1) gives the presiding officer the power to order a members to leave the chamber immediately for the rest of the day's sittings. Rule 38 deals with the censure of MPs.

The EFF recently denied ever disrupting Parliament.

However, the party has staged various walkouts and has been forcefully removed from the National Assembly chambers in the past.

