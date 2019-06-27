Delft mom, CT police duo make way to eSwatini to bring home long lost son

It remains a mystery as to how Denzil Daniels ended up in eSwatini, where police found him scratching in a bin outside a local supermarket recently.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town police officers are leaving for eSwatini on Thursday morning on a mission to bring home a Delft man who's been missing for six years.

They have undertaken to drive over 1,800 kilometres in their personal capacity to fetch 30-year-old Denzil Daniels, who is mentally challenged.

Their trip to the kingdom formerly known as Swaziland is being financially supported by humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers and others who have made donations.

The two police officers will be joined by Jane Daniels, who is looking forward to seeing her son for the first time in six years.

Gift of the Givers decided to support them after hearing about the story from Eyewitness News.

The organisation's Ali Sablay: "Gift of the Givers decided to honour the mom's wish. We can just imagine the joy in the mom's heart, knowing that her son is alive. The family is from an underpriviliged area known as Delft and they could no raise the funds to get him back home."

They discovered that he was registered as a missing person in Cape Town and contacted their counterparts in Delft.

It won't be long before Jane Daniels gets to see her long lost son.

She had given up hope that her son was still alive, but now she's filled with expectation, saying she can't wait to put her arms around him.