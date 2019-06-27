DA to head to court to regain control of Cederberg municipality

DA councillors were booted from their executive positions after the African National Congress (ANC) brought a motion to remove the mayor.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was heading to court to regain control of the Cederberg Municipality along the West Coast.

With the help of one DA councillor, the ANC managed to snatch control of council on Wednesday.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party won't allow the ANC to illegally run the Cederberg Municipality.

This after DA councillor Bertie Zass voted with the ANC to take remove the mayor.

Madikizela explains: "In terms of the rule, you a notice to bring a motion against a mayor, you can't just do it in the manner that they did. The DA challenged that and then they walked out. That was against the rules of the country."

He said they will be filing court papers arguing the proceedings were illegal.

"I'm told they went ahead and voted themselves into executive positions, which was against the law. So we're definitely going to challenge that."

In Knysna, Mark Willemse is no longer recognised as a DA mayor by the party after the ANC took the key positions of Speaker and deputy mayor.