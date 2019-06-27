DA to head to court to regain control of Cederberg municipality

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

DA to head to court to regain control of Cederberg municipality

DA councillors were booted from their executive positions after the African National Congress (ANC) brought a motion to remove the mayor.

FILE: DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @WesternCapeDA/Twitter
FILE: DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @WesternCapeDA/Twitter
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was heading to court to regain control of the Cederberg Municipality along the West Coast.

DA councillors were booted from their executive positions after the African National Congress (ANC) brought a motion to remove the mayor.

With the help of one DA councillor, the ANC managed to snatch control of council on Wednesday.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party won't allow the ANC to illegally run the Cederberg Municipality.

This after DA councillor Bertie Zass voted with the ANC to take remove the mayor.

Madikizela explains: "In terms of the rule, you a notice to bring a motion against a mayor, you can't just do it in the manner that they did. The DA challenged that and then they walked out. That was against the rules of the country."

He said they will be filing court papers arguing the proceedings were illegal.

"I'm told they went ahead and voted themselves into executive positions, which was against the law. So we're definitely going to challenge that."

In Knysna, Mark Willemse is no longer recognised as a DA mayor by the party after the ANC took the key positions of Speaker and deputy mayor.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA