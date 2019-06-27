DA to head to court to regain control of Cederberg municipality
DA councillors were booted from their executive positions after the African National Congress (ANC) brought a motion to remove the mayor.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was heading to court to regain control of the Cederberg Municipality along the West Coast.
DA councillors were booted from their executive positions after the African National Congress (ANC) brought a motion to remove the mayor.
With the help of one DA councillor, the ANC managed to snatch control of council on Wednesday.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party won't allow the ANC to illegally run the Cederberg Municipality.
This after DA councillor Bertie Zass voted with the ANC to take remove the mayor.
Madikizela explains: "In terms of the rule, you a notice to bring a motion against a mayor, you can't just do it in the manner that they did. The DA challenged that and then they walked out. That was against the rules of the country."
He said they will be filing court papers arguing the proceedings were illegal.
"I'm told they went ahead and voted themselves into executive positions, which was against the law. So we're definitely going to challenge that."
In Knysna, Mark Willemse is no longer recognised as a DA mayor by the party after the ANC took the key positions of Speaker and deputy mayor.
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream President
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
-
ANC set to nominate Cedric Frolick as Parly chair of chairs
-
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiry
-
Ramaphosa to make public land panel report soon
-
Legitimacy of Public Protector’s office under threat, says SACP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.