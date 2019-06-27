Cosatu’s Losi urges GEPF board to scrutinise PIC investments
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said workers must be vigilant in how the fund manager, which invests funds on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), spends the money.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi has questioned the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)’s investment choices, saying the fund manager’s money was being used to start elite businesses while workers reaped no rewards.
Losi on Wednesday addressed workers at a policy conference of the biggest public service union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).
She said workers must be vigilant in how the fund manager, which invests funds on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), spends the money.
• Suspended acting PIC CEO More blames Ayo deal on Matjila
Losi called for worker representatives on the board of the GEPF to exercise more scrutiny in the workings of the PIC in a week of even more explosive testimony at the inquiry into the corporation.
This week, former PIC chief financial officer Matshepo More told the commission about how former CEO Dan Matjila signed off on the irregular R4.3 billion payment to Ayo Technology Solutions before consulting the PIC’s portfolio management committee as per the standard operating procedure.
Losi implored workers who are trustees on the GEPF board and those who would be elected to sit on the PIC board not to forget their mandate, which is to advocate for the safe investment of workers’ savings and pensions.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
-
Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatised
-
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiry
-
Legitimacy of Public Protector’s office under threat, says SACP
-
SACP's Mapaila: Public Protector's office being used by rogue intelligence unit
-
DA councillor helps ANC take control of Cederberg Municipality
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.