ConCourt to rule on Jiba, Mrwebi's legal futures

Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, who were fired from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), will know on Thursday if they can still practice as advocates.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, who were fired from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), will know on Thursday if they can still practice as advocates.

The Constitutional Court is handing down judgment after a long battle with the General Council of the Bar, which wants them struck off the roll.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of the bar but the pair appealed at the Supreme Court of Appeal, which reinstated them last year.

The bar then appealed at the Constitutional Court.

Jiba was the deputy national director of public prosecutions who was found unfit for deciding to drop charges against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli back in 2011 and Mrwebi was the head of the specialised commercial crimes unit in the NPA who acted in concert with Jiba in recommending that decision.

They both maintain they had no influence in the case but Judge Yvonne Mokgoro's inquiry found to the contrary and President Cyril Ramaphosa fired them.

Now all they want is to go on practicing as advocates and their fate lies in the hands of the Constitutional Court.