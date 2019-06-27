Company applying for SAA tender failed to submit financials, Zondo inquiry hears

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

Company applying for SAA tender failed to submit financials, Zondo inquiry hears

Daniel Mahlangu, the sole director of BNP Capital, formed a consortium with Inline Trading, an entity that belonged to Masotsha Mngadi who was the advisor to former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

A YouTube screengrab shows Daniel Mahlangu, the sole director of BNP Capital, at the state capture commission on 27 June 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows Daniel Mahlangu, the sole director of BNP Capital, at the state capture commission on 27 June 2019.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo commission of inquiry has heard that one of the entities which applied for a lucrative South African Airways (SAA) contract failed to submit their financial records.

Daniel Mahlangu, the sole director of BNP Capital, formed a consortium with Inline Trading, an entity that belonged to Masotsha Mngadi who was the advisor to former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

SAA was looking for a transaction partner to assist it to acquire R15 billion to stay afloat.

After the deal fell through, BNP Capital tried to secure a cancellation fee of R49 million but that was rejected by the SAA board.

Mahlangu said he wasn’t aware that Inline Trading had no financials.

“The entity doesn’t have financials. It’s either the financials are not ready or there hasn’t been any activity for them to actually state any financials. Those are the assumptions that I’ve made,” he said.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA