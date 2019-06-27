Company applying for SAA tender failed to submit financials, Zondo inquiry hears
Daniel Mahlangu, the sole director of BNP Capital, formed a consortium with Inline Trading, an entity that belonged to Masotsha Mngadi who was the advisor to former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.
JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo commission of inquiry has heard that one of the entities which applied for a lucrative South African Airways (SAA) contract failed to submit their financial records.
SAA was looking for a transaction partner to assist it to acquire R15 billion to stay afloat.
After the deal fell through, BNP Capital tried to secure a cancellation fee of R49 million but that was rejected by the SAA board.
Mahlangu said he wasn’t aware that Inline Trading had no financials.
“The entity doesn’t have financials. It’s either the financials are not ready or there hasn’t been any activity for them to actually state any financials. Those are the assumptions that I’ve made,” he said.
