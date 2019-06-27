Col’Cacchio's cannabis pizza is tasty, but misses the high point

The new chicken and vegetarian additions are delicious. But they don't make you feel high.

JOHANNESBURG - Popular Italian restaurant Col’Cacchio said on Thursday its restaurants that serve its new cannabis pizzas have been full since its launch on Tuesday.

The pizza offers CBD oil on two specialty pizzas, which caters for both vegetarian and meat-eating customers. After the toppings are applied to the dough in the kitchen, they are baked in a clay, wood-heated oven.

The pizzas then have CBD oil (which is extracted from cannabis) sprayed on to the hot pizza. The oil has no traces of THC – the chemical responsible for psychoactive reactions. The restaurant says CBD oil is used because it’s the chemical that provides the best health benefits from cannabis.

Owner of the Nicolway branch in Bryanston, Roz Mommsen, told Eyewitness News innovation was always associated with technology - but adding CBD to pizzas was their way of being innovative.

Addressing any misconceptions, the restaurant stressed that customers can’t get high on the pizza.

CBD oil manufacturer Africanpure partnered with Col’Cacchio to supply the CBD oil used on the pizzas. The company’s co-founder, Mike Saunders, says the most immediate effect someone might feel from eating the pizza is a sense of calm.

There are two flavors of the pizza: The Not So Plain Mary-Jane is the meat option, topped with peri-peri chicken and a creamy avocado sauce, which will set you back R140. The vegetarian option comes in the form of the Green Goddess, with baby marrow and basil, which costs R125.

Customers can opt to have CBD oil sprayed on any of the restaurant’s dishes at an additional charge of R25.

EWN decided to try the pizzas, and concerned patrons can rest assured: there wasn’t too much effect on our high-strung journalists. It doesn't taste like cannabis either.

