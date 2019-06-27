Cele given 48 hours to come up with plan to address Cape Flats gang violence

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

Cele given 48 hours to come up with plan to address Cape Flats gang violence

Mitchells Plain’s CPF chairpersons said that they’re done discussing the situation during imbizos and community meetings, stressing that it was time to take action.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain’s cluster community policing forum (CPF) has given Police Minister Bheki Cele 48 hours to come up with a definitive plan to address gang violence in Cape Flats communities.

The body, consisting of eight policing precincts, including Lentegeur, Athlone and Phillipi, called for an interim management committee to take over from the current SAPS management.

CPF chairpersons said that they’re done discussing the situation during imbizos and community meetings, stressing that it was time to take action.

Cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said that they would stage a sit-in at the SAPS’s provincial offices if their demands are not met within 48-hour time period.

"If we have to camp out at these offices for the next seven days, we will do so. If we are going to be arrested, so be it."

Mitchells Plain CPF's Abie Isaacs pointed out that the South African Human Rights Commission too should come on board to eradicate gang violence.

"We are calling on the Human Rights Commission to step up and come and engage the structure and come with resolutions so that the hierarchy and the president don't only hear it from us but also from another source."

The Landsdowne precinct’s deputy CPF chairperson Zaida Samuels emphasised that more police resources would also ensure officers too are protected.

"There's not sufficient support structures also for our police officers. Remember they're also human, they also have families. Instead, they are gunned down trying to protect us."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA