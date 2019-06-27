Cele given 48 hours to come up with plan to address Cape Flats gang violence

Mitchells Plain’s CPF chairpersons said that they’re done discussing the situation during imbizos and community meetings, stressing that it was time to take action.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain’s cluster community policing forum (CPF) has given Police Minister Bheki Cele 48 hours to come up with a definitive plan to address gang violence in Cape Flats communities.

The body, consisting of eight policing precincts, including Lentegeur, Athlone and Phillipi, called for an interim management committee to take over from the current SAPS management.

Cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said that they would stage a sit-in at the SAPS’s provincial offices if their demands are not met within 48-hour time period.

"If we have to camp out at these offices for the next seven days, we will do so. If we are going to be arrested, so be it."

Mitchells Plain CPF's Abie Isaacs pointed out that the South African Human Rights Commission too should come on board to eradicate gang violence.

"We are calling on the Human Rights Commission to step up and come and engage the structure and come with resolutions so that the hierarchy and the president don't only hear it from us but also from another source."

The Landsdowne precinct’s deputy CPF chairperson Zaida Samuels emphasised that more police resources would also ensure officers too are protected.

"There's not sufficient support structures also for our police officers. Remember they're also human, they also have families. Instead, they are gunned down trying to protect us."