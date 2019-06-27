-
Cape commuters stranded after Prasa workers protest over 'pay'
In a separate incident, a woman died on the tracks near Elsies River on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Dozens of train commuters were left stranded on Thursday morning after Prasa staff downed their tools resulting in major train delays.
In a separate incident, a woman died on the tracks near Elsies River on Thursday.
Delays of up to 60 minutes were expected.
Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “A small group of employees elected to disregard Prasa procedures to share their concerns. Regional management immediately addressed the issue and employees resumed work shortly thereafter. The northern service was impacted by a pedestrian fatality.”
The rail service was unable to confirm the reason behind the earlier protest. However, it was allegedly related to a technical glitch which delayed the payment of salaries.
