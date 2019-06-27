Call for immediate moratorium on octopus trapping after whale carcass found
On Thursday morning the City of Cape Town retrieved the carcass and confirmed the whale was entangled in an octopus fishery line and drowned.
CAPE TOWN - Simonstown residents are calling for an immediate moratorium on all octopus trapping in False Bay.
This is after a humpback whale carcass was found floating about 500 metres off Sunny Cove on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning the City of Cape Town retrieved the carcass and confirmed the whale was entangled in an octopus fishery line and drowned.
The City said this was the third whale entanglement and second death as a result of octopus fishery in the past two weeks.
Resident Allison Thomson's online petition, calling a on the national Department of Environmental Affairs to place a moratorium on octopus fishing, gained more than 22,000 signatures by Thursday afternoon.
“I do believe there are solutions to the entanglement. It will come at a cost to fisheries, but we can’t allow this to continue.”
She said these traps, with long ropes tied to buoys that float on the surface, not only endangered whales and dolphins, but also posed a huge risk to sea craft.
“We have marine scientists and large NGOs on board to back us. We have also been offered free legal assistance.”
The City also called for a moratorium on the exploratory octopus permit, which it said was issued by the Fisheries Department without consulting the City about 17 years ago.
EWN is still awaiting comment from the department.
Popular in Local
-
'Your opinion means nothing': Khanyi Mbau hits back at skin tone critics
-
Fraudsters are stealing billions in airtime from South Africans
-
Mkhwebane threatens legal action against SACP’s Mapaila after rogue unit remarks
-
ConCourt upholds SCA ruling keeping Jiba, Mrwebi as advocates
-
Zim makes 'significant' payment to clear Eskom debt
-
Mantashe: If Mkhwebane behaves delinquently, action must be taken against her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.