Cabinet approves committee to oversee 2021 local government elections

CAPE TOWN - Government has already started preparing for the 2021 local government elections, just weeks after general elections in May.

Cabinet has approved the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to oversee the polls.

The announcement was made by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu at a post cabinet briefing on Thursday.

The 2021 local government elections will be the fifth such elections since 1994.

Minister Jackson Mthembu said the inter-ministerial committee would work hand in hand with the Independent Electoral Commission and other relevant bodies to ensure a smooth process leading to the elections.

"The work of the committee will mainly deal with anything negative affecting the local government elections, like security issues. This is why the minister of police will be a part of this committee."

Mthembu said the committee would be link between all bodies responsible for elections, including the IEC.