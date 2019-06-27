BMW X5 is the most expensive car to maintain in SA
Extended warranties and service plans make the price of service and repair parts less relevant for owners of relatively new cars, said consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
JOHANNESBURG - BMW X5 owners drive the car with the most expensive basket of crash parts on the market.
The Datsun GO is the cheapest car to service or repair in South Africa, according to the 2019 AA Kinsey Report.
It has won this title every year since its launch in South Africa.
Crash parts, however, have a significant impact on all car owners.
The cheapest basket of crash parts in South Africa are those of the Toyota Etios.
Toyota scored another win with its Corolla Quest, which had the cheapest basket of crash parts in the "Family Favourites" category.
