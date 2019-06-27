ANC set to nominate Cedric Frolick as Parly chair of chairs

The National Assembly will on Thursday finalise its own process which will see some controversial figures and those alleged to have been paid bribes by Bosasa being elected.

CAPE TOWN - The sixth democratic Parliament is officially underway with both houses of the national legislature to finalise the election of committee chairpersons and other key positions.

The NCOP concluded its election of key positions of House chairperson for committees and the NCOP’s programming whip on Wednesday.

Today the ANC will put forward the name of Cedric Frolick, who will make a return as the chair of chairs.

It will put him in charge of all National Assembly committees, despite being embroiled in the Bosasa scandal.

Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s pulled out before MPs were sworn in.

Grace Boroto will also make a return as a House chairperson and so will Madala Ntombela.

This process will be finalised next week when portfolio committees meet for the first time since the elections to elect chairpersons.