ANC set to nominate Cedric Frolick as Parly chair of chairs
The National Assembly will on Thursday finalise its own process which will see some controversial figures and those alleged to have been paid bribes by Bosasa being elected.
CAPE TOWN - The sixth democratic Parliament is officially underway with both houses of the national legislature to finalise the election of committee chairpersons and other key positions.
The NCOP concluded its election of key positions of House chairperson for committees and the NCOP’s programming whip on Wednesday.
The National Assembly will on Thursday finalise its own process which will see some controversial figures and those alleged to have been paid bribes by Bosasa being elected.
Today the ANC will put forward the name of Cedric Frolick, who will make a return as the chair of chairs.
It will put him in charge of all National Assembly committees, despite being embroiled in the Bosasa scandal.
Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s pulled out before MPs were sworn in.
Grace Boroto will also make a return as a House chairperson and so will Madala Ntombela.
This process will be finalised next week when portfolio committees meet for the first time since the elections to elect chairpersons.
Popular in Politics
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
-
Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatised
-
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiry
-
Legitimacy of Public Protector’s office under threat, says SACP
-
Ramaphosa to make public land panel report soon
-
SACP's Mapaila: Public Protector's office being used by rogue intelligence unit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.