Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Soweto, CT paramedics attack condemned
The City of Joburg’s Emergency Management Services said they were attacked while responding to a call and their belongings stolen.
JOHANNESBURG - An ambulance crew was early on Wednesday morning robbed at gunpoint in Dobsonville, Soweto.
The city’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) said they were attacked while responding to a call and their belongings stolen.
However, no one was injured.
“We urge all our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to protect Emergency Management Services personnel while they're rendering this very important essential service. We have seen lately in terms of the number of incidents where personnel were attacked and robbed,” said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
It’s not the first time that paramedics and emergency workers had been robbed while trying to attend to patients.
Meanwhile, ER24 has condemned the recent attack on its paramedics in Paarl this week.
Two suspects attempted to rob two emergency services staff members on Tuesday night near a shopping centre in Langvlei.
After realising there was nothing worth stealing in the ambulance, they then demanded one of the men enter the centre to withdraw cash.
It was there that another person recognised the paramedics, causing the suspects to flee the scene.
One man was later arrested and will appear in court on Friday while the other suspect is still being sought.
ER24's Russel Meiring: "Paramedics across the board in any service are there to tend to the community. This can cause bigger problems when our paramedics are attacked or robbed. We urge all members of the community that should they witness anything they should report it to the nearest local authority."
