Agrizzi agrees to pay R200k fine for K-word remarks in settlement

The former Bosasa COO has also agreed to issue an apology to all South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - A settlement agreement has been reached between the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi after his use of racist language.

Agrizzi has agreed to pay a fine of R200,000 and issue an apology to all South Africans.

“The SAHRC welcomes today’s judgment which affirms that the use of the K-word is offensive in all sense, it is intentionally hurtful, harmful, disparaging. We also welcome the decision by Mr Agrizzi to apologise to all South Africans,” said the SAHRC’s spokesperson Buang Jones.

He was heard in a recording submitted as evidence at the state capture inquiry using the K-word.

Agrizzi appeared in the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.