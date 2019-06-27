Agrizzi agrees to pay R200k fine for K-word remarks in settlement
The former Bosasa COO has also agreed to issue an apology to all South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - A settlement agreement has been reached between the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi after his use of racist language.
Agrizzi has agreed to pay a fine of R200,000 and issue an apology to all South Africans.
“The SAHRC welcomes today’s judgment which affirms that the use of the K-word is offensive in all sense, it is intentionally hurtful, harmful, disparaging. We also welcome the decision by Mr Agrizzi to apologise to all South Africans,” said the SAHRC’s spokesperson Buang Jones.
He was heard in a recording submitted as evidence at the state capture inquiry using the K-word.
Agrizzi appeared in the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
Popular in Local
-
ConCourt upholds SCA ruling keeping Jiba, Mrwebi as advocates
-
Mandla Mandela calls on defence minister to stop headscarf 'witch hunt'
-
SANDF backs colonel in hijab row
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream President
-
Eskom: We can't keep replacing transformers in areas with illegal connections
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.