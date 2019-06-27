After Agrizzi case, SAHRC pursues legal action against Watson family

The Human Right Commission says it will be taking Lindsey, Roth and Jarrod Watson to court for unlawfully disseminating the recording where Agrizzi can be heard using racist language.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will now pursue legal action against family members of former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson for hate speech.

The controversial company's former COO Angelo Agrizzi has reached a settlement with the commission at the Equality Court in Randburg and would pay R200,000 for using the k-word.

WATCH: Agrizzi to pay R200k for using k-word

He was heard in a recording submitted as evidence at the state capture inquiry using racial slurs.

The Human Right Commission said it would be taking Lindsey, Roth and Jarrod Watson to court for unlawfully disseminating the recording, where Agrizzi can be heard using racist language.

The commission’s Buang Jones said: “It was done without his knowledge and Section 12 of the Equality Act is very clear; that no one may disseminate or publicise any information that unfairly discriminates.”

At the same time, Aggrizzi himself publicly apologised to South Africans, as per the court order.

“I keep on saying it; I am really sorry. The wounds are still raw, and for me to rub salt to those wounds was despicable.”

The former Bosasa COO’s R200,000 fine will be donated to the Barney Mogatle Foundation in Alexandra.

