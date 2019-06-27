View all in Latest
3 of 5 homeless men who were murdered in Tshwane identified

They said they were now in the process of tracking down their families so they can be informed.

The body of a fifth homeless murder victim was found at a bus stop in Muckelneuck, near Unisa, on 19 June 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
The body of a fifth homeless murder victim was found at a bus stop in Muckelneuck, near Unisa, on 19 June 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that three homeless people who were killed in Pretoria have been identified.

They said they were in the process of tracking down their families to inform them.

PODCAST: SA’s forgotten citizens - the homeless and the hopeless

Five bodies of homeless men were found in the capital this month alone.

Police's Mavela Mosondo said they could not disclose their names yet, because it could jeopardise the investigation.

“Indeed we can confirm that through the processes of the police, we managed to establish the identity of three of the victims. We are now in the process of locating their families.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

