3 of 5 homeless men who were murdered in Tshwane identified
They said they were now in the process of tracking down their families so they can be informed.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that three homeless people who were killed in Pretoria have been identified.
They said they were in the process of tracking down their families to inform them.
PODCAST: SA’s forgotten citizens - the homeless and the hopeless
Five bodies of homeless men were found in the capital this month alone.
Police's Mavela Mosondo said they could not disclose their names yet, because it could jeopardise the investigation.
“Indeed we can confirm that through the processes of the police, we managed to establish the identity of three of the victims. We are now in the process of locating their families.”
Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo
