WATCH LIVE: 'This is not a dream': Ramaphosa replies to Sona debate

The president started his address by thanking opposition parties for their input and addressed concerns raised by MPs on his action plan.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his response to the State of the Nation debate on Wednesday afternoon.

"We need to forge a common path towards the realization of the common purpose we share."

He added that his address last week "was not only about dreams".

During his Sona last week, Ramaphosa outlined seven priorities for the new administration. However, he provided very little detail on his plan of action.

Today, Ramaphosa replies to questions raised by MPs.

Follow live proceedings below.