WATCH LIVE: Former SAA begins testimony at Zondo inquiry
Sizakele Mzimela resigned her position as chief executive of the struggling airline in 2012 after clashes with then-Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.
JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Airways (SAA) CEO Sizakele Mzimela has begun giving her testimony at the state capture inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Mzimela is currently the acting CEO of SA Express.
Her evidence was expected to collaborate evidence given by former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor and then-SAA chairperson Cheryl Carolus and former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.
Evidence leader Veruschka September said: “The evidence that this witness presents today augments evidence that’s already been placed before this commission. Alternatively, just corroborates versions that have been placed before this commission.”
