WATCH LIVE: Former SAA begins testimony at Zondo inquiry

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Former SAA begins testimony at Zondo inquiry

Sizakele Mzimela resigned her position as chief executive of the struggling airline in 2012 after clashes with then-Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

A video screengrab of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
A video screengrab of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Airways (SAA) CEO Sizakele Mzimela has begun giving her testimony at the state capture inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mzimela is currently the acting CEO of SA Express.

Her evidence was expected to collaborate evidence given by former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor and then-SAA chairperson Cheryl Carolus and former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.

Mzimela resigned her position as chief executive of the struggling airline in 2012 after clashes with then-Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Evidence leader Veruschka September said: “The evidence that this witness presents today augments evidence that’s already been placed before this commission. Alternatively, just corroborates versions that have been placed before this commission.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA