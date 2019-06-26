View all in Latest
Two suspects questioned after Lavender Hill cop's murder

Donovan Prins was gunned down on Monday after chasing after suspects in Lavender Hill.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele says two people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of slain police officer Donovan Prins.

Prins was gunned down on Monday after chasing after suspects in Lavender Hill.

Cele was in Lavender Hill just outside Cape Town this morning where he visited the family of
Prins.

Cele says since the start of the year 26 police officers have been killed in the line of duty.

“You ask; when is it going to end; I’ll be lying if I say I have got an answer. It has not been able to be defeated even globally; it’s worse in South Africa indeed but we’ll have to work hard to reduce the situation.”

