Two suspects questioned after Lavender Hill cop's murder

Nehawu convenes its policy conference
Accountability in local govt is getting worse - AG Makwetu
Yes!: SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir thankful for support after AGT perfomance
SPCA concerned with recent rise in dog attacks
Acting Lesedi Municipality mayor Thimane fears for her life
WATCH LIVE: Things at SAA 'fell through the cracks' under Gigaba
Nehawu convenes its policy conference
Accountability in local govt is getting worse - AG Makwetu
Yes!: SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir thankful for support after AGT perfomance
SPCA concerned with recent rise in dog attacks
Acting Lesedi Municipality mayor Thimane fears for her life
WATCH LIVE: Things at SAA 'fell through the cracks' under Gigaba
New MPs, former student activists give their views on Sona
ANC weighs in on WC SAPS internal divisions
Eskom, Transnet, Denel: Pravin Gordhan's full Sona debate response
Zuma's lawyers accuse state capture inquiry of 'instigating public against him'
On a point of order: EFF stages walkout as Gordhan delivers speech in Parliament
As insults fly during debate, Ramaphosa urged to 'stare down enemies of growth'
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slaying
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president's sober Sona
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawn
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle 'hidden hunger'
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about little
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means today
Eskom calls for an end to illegal connections in Diepsloot amid power cuts
Denel CEO blames cash flow problems on state capture
Employment growing at steady pace in SA since 2015 – Stats SA
Marcus says More equally to blame for PIC mess
Numsa calls on govt to intervene in Lanxess mine stalemate
Mantashe: Secure electricity supply crucial in growing energy sector
Spider-Man leaves New York for Europe in 'Far from Home'
Instagram chief insists it doesn't spy on users
Remembering the King of Pop and his controversial legacy
Celine Dion opens up on losing late husband René Angélil
Trump 'Hollywood star' vandal charged with Marilyn statue theft
Critics hit out at millions spent on Harry and Meghan's home
Col'Cacchio 1st in SA to serve cannabis oil pizza, but you can't get high on it
Dame Judi Dench defends work by Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein
Naomi Campbell says racial diversity in fashion should not be just a trend
Massive prize money increase for PSL winners
No grass courts? No problem, says Wimbledon king Djokovic
Silva to leave Man City at end of next season
IAAF appeals to withdraw order allowing Semenya to run
Smith cops an earful from Lord's boo brigade
West Indies legend Lara admitted to Mumbai hospital
Du Plessis' hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummet
England captain Morgan won't tell fans how to react to Smith, Warner
'Alive and kicking' - Pakistan eye unlikely World Cup survival
South Africa must rebuild like England did, says Kallis
England still World Cup favourites - Australia coach
Proteas sink to new depths after another crushing loss
Remembering the King of Pop and his controversial legacy
Two arrested after high-speed chase in JHB
Train commuters want more than empty promises from Mbalula
ANC lays criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for Van Damme, Mandela comments
ANC Sedibeng demand economic redevelopment of the Vaal
All the winners alongside Sho Madjozi at this year's BET Awards
Pay it forward... waitress gets R18,680 tip
SA film-makers raise awareness for autism
WATCH LIVE: Babadi Tlatsana continues testimony
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just Yet
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?
CARTOON: Save our Schools
CARTOON: Weather for Ducks
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
Two suspects questioned after Lavender Hill cop's murder
Donovan Prins was gunned down on Monday after chasing after suspects in Lavender Hill.
CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele says two people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of slain police officer Donovan Prins.
Prins was gunned down on Monday after chasing after suspects in Lavender Hill.
Cele was in Lavender Hill just outside Cape Town this morning where he visited the family of
Prins.
Cele says since the start of the year 26 police officers have been killed in the line of duty.
“You ask; when is it going to end; I’ll be lying if I say I have got an answer. It has not been able to be defeated even globally; it’s worse in South Africa indeed but we’ll have to work hard to reduce the situation.”
Denel CEO blames cash flow problems on state capture
Eskom calls for an end to illegal connections in Diepsloot amid power cuts
After a tongue-lashing from MPs, Ramaphosa to respond to Sona debate
Marcus says More equally to blame for PIC mess
On a point of order: EFF stages walkout as Gordhan delivers speech in Parliament
Accountability in local govt is getting worse - AG Makwetu
