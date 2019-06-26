-
-
-
'Thank you, Gauteng': Rand Water says water pressure to increase from Thursday
The organisation has completed its 54-hour maintenance of the B11 pipe, which supplies water to large areas of Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has thanked the residents of Gauteng for using water sparingly during a major pipeline shut down.
The organisation has completed its 54-hour maintenance of the B11 pipe, which supplies water to large areas of Gauteng.
They have also thanked technicians who have been working overnight to ensure that the project is completed on time.
Rand Water's Eddie Singo said water pressure would increase from Thursday.
“Rand Water would like to thank all the residents who responded when we asked them not to use sprinklers or stockpile water.”
Timeline
-
Rand Water: Major pipeline maintenance running on scheduleone day ago
-
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project2 days ago
-
Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way3 days ago
-
Stress less, says City of Joburg. You will have water despite maintenance plans5 days ago
More in Local
-
Gigaba’s interest in SAA's JHB, Mumbai route under spotlight at inquiryone hour ago
-
VBS collapse will affect municipal service delivery for years to come, says AGone hour ago
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explainedone hour ago
-
SACP's Mapaila: Public Protector's office being used by rogue intelligence unit2 hours ago
-
CT man Arno du Plooy appears in court on fraud, money laundering charges2 hours ago
-
Credit card fraud, phishing scams on the rise, warns Sabric3 hours ago
