'Thank you, Gauteng': Rand Water says water pressure to increase from Thursday

The organisation has completed its 54-hour maintenance of the B11 pipe, which supplies water to large areas of Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has thanked the residents of Gauteng for using water sparingly during a major pipeline shut down.

They have also thanked technicians who have been working overnight to ensure that the project is completed on time.

Rand Water's Eddie Singo said water pressure would increase from Thursday.

“Rand Water would like to thank all the residents who responded when we asked them not to use sprinklers or stockpile water.”