SPCA concerned with recent rise in dog attacks

This came as a 50-year-old woman recovers from severe dog bites sustained while protecting a woman pushing twins in a pram.

CAPE TOWN – The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was concerned about an apparent rise in dog attacks recently.

This came as a 50-year-old woman recovered from severe dog bites sustained while protecting a woman pushing twins in a pram.

She was with an 11-year-old in a shop in Strandfontein, in the Western Cape, when the pit bull attacked them on Monday afternoon.

Fifty-year-old Katie Moses said her regular stop at the Frigate Road shop turned into a traumatic ordeal.

“I was in the shop buying toiletries for my child when a pit bull came running in; before I knew it, my hand was in the dog’s mouth and people helped me. I can’t do anything with my hand; I can’t even cook for my children.”

Some residents intervened and stoned the dog, which then chased several people down the road before it disappeared.

The SPCA was informed and staff tracked down the dog, which was being treated for injuries.

The SPCA's Belinda Abrahams warned the public to have their dogs trained so that they don't harm anyone.

“This is an appeal from the SPCA that if you’re a pet owner or power breed, please make sure that your animals are well-trained from the welfare perspective but emotionally and psychologically as well.”

The dog owner has not been identified.