-
Silva to leave Man City at end of next season
Asked if he would stay beyond next season, the 33-year-old Spaniard was quoted as saying by the BBC: 'No, this is the last one.'
LONDON – Manchester City midfielder David Silva has said he will leave the Premier League champions at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Asked if he would stay beyond next season, the 33-year-old Spaniard was quoted as saying by the BBC: “No, this is the last one.
“Ten years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me. Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign (for) another one, so I finished at 10 years. It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years - that’s it.”
Silva, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup four times.
